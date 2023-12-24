Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $333,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,566,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,036 shares of company stock worth $1,410,841. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

JNPR opened at $29.45 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.