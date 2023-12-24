Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $334,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rollins by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Rollins by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Rollins by 3.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

