Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $337,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,046,629,000 after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allegion by 18.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,792,000 after buying an additional 757,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after buying an additional 176,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,937,000 after buying an additional 80,522 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 147.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after buying an additional 1,373,811 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Allegion Trading Up 2.5 %

ALLE opened at $126.12 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $110.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

