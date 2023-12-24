Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $393,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after buying an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CarMax by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after buying an additional 104,560 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

