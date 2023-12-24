Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $400,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $165.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average of $157.75. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $184.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

