Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $420,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

