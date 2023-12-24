Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $447,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

