Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $464,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,444,000 after buying an additional 390,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after buying an additional 540,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,036,000 after buying an additional 89,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Leidos Stock Up 1.0 %

LDOS stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

