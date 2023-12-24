Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $485,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 55.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,563 shares of company stock worth $21,250,190 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

Snap-on stock opened at $288.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $224.45 and a one year high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

