Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $497,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,866,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $65,725,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $63,689,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.82.

Pool Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $396.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.