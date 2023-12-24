Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $516,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after buying an additional 1,122,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after buying an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $244.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.21 and a 200-day moving average of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $251.48.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.60.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

