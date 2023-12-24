Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $361,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %

CZR opened at $46.82 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

