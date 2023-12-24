Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $369,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.76.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.95.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.