Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $403,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $91.43 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

