Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $445,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

Insulet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $216.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.85. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 126.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

