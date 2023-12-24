Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $454,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.