Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,868 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,817,000 after purchasing an additional 538,119 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AXON opened at $259.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.39 and a 12 month high of $260.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,642 shares of company stock worth $16,887,255. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.