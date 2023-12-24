Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,785. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.