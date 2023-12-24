Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

TAP opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.