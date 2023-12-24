Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,859 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. William Blair lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $205.60 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.