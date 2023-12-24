Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in AES by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 338,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of AES by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

