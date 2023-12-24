Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $62.74 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

