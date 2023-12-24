Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

