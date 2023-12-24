Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.66 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

