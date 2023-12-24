Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 10,137 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $789,713. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.