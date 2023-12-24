Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 11,123 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Truist Financial raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $37.65 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

