Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 11,524 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in APA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in APA by 7.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in APA by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $48.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 3.32.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.