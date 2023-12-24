Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 32,164 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 324.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659,750 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

