Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 4,693 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

HSIC stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

