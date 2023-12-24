Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 51,728 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 43,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,852,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.