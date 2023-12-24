Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 6,996 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

