Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $363,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

