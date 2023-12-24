Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $421,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

