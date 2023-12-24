Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $494,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $98.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.69, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

