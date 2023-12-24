Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $236.23 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.71.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

