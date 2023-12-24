Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,045 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $155.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $155.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.65.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

