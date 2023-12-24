Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.2 %

Qorvo stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

