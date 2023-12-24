Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 294.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 199,776 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

