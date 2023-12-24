Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 117.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

