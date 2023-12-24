Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.11 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 50.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

