Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.12 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.9 %

SJM stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,079.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

