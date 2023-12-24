Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $788,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

