Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $836,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 20.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 6.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Qorvo by 277.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $112.60 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -112.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

