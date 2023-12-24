Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $894,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 74.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 207,940 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 119,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $313,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Up 0.8 %

Pentair stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

