Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $922,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Evergy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

