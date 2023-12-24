Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

