Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in CarMax by 163.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

KMX stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

