Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.