Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.76.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $97.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

