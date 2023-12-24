Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 129.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.